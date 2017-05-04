New Handbook Offers Leadership Development Guidance for Real Estate Professionals

Just 13 percent of respondents in a recent Deloitte survey say they do an “excellent” job of developing leaders at all levels. A new publication from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®), Leadership Handbook for Real Estate Professionals, addresses the gap.

The Handbook, which draws upon findings from IREM’s job analysis and Leadership White Paper series, provides a blueprint for individuals and organizations to develop and harness the leadership skills required for success in today’s economy. The Handbook covers the 16 leadership competencies identified in the job analysis, as well as offers a personal development planning process.

“The value of leadership skills is certainly not unique to the real estate management industry, but ours is a sophisticated business that requires the utilization of the latest technologies to increase operating efficiencies and maximize revenue streams,” says Mike Lanning, 2017 president of IREM and senior vice president at Cushman & Wakefield in Kansas City, Mo. “However, real estate management is still essentially a personal service profession because of the relationships with building owners, tenants, suppliers, and employees—and leadership is the key to sustainability, productivity, profitability and growth.”

For more information, please visit www.IREM.org.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.