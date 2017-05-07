CFPB Requests Feedback on RESPA Mortgage Servicing Rule Assessment

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is asking the public for feedback on its plan to assess the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) mortgage servicing rule.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act requires the CFPB to assess the rule within five years of its effective date. The CFPB issued the 2013 RESPA Servicing Final Rule in January 2013, then issued several amendments to the rule that took effect in January 2014. The rule requires that mortgage loan servicers offer mortgage borrowers disclosures about force-placed insurance, as well as respond to errors brought to their attention by borrowers without delay, among other mandates.

Interested parties, including members of the housing industry, have the opportunity to share comments on the assessment plan within 60 days of its publication in the Federal Register. The CFPB will release a report on the assessment by January 2019.

Source: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

