Coldwell Banker Awarded for X-Men: Apocalypse Marketing Campaign

Coldwell Banker Real Estate was the recipient of a Gold Reggie Award for its X-Men: Apocalypse and Coldwell Banker marketing campaign partnership with 20th Century Fox, the company recently announced.

The campaign, which mock-listed the X-Mansion from the X-Men film franchise, was awarded in the Sponsorship and Licensed Property category, recognizing campaigns that involved sponsorship of an existing entity or use of a licensed property to differentiate a brand. Coldwell Banker is the first real estate brand to win in the category, and the only real estate brand named a finalist or winner in any category this year.

“Coldwell Banker is honored to receive a Gold Reggie Award for exclusive partnership with 20th Century Fox on the film ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,'” says David Marine, vice president of Brand Engagement at Coldwell Banker. “As a real estate brand, everything we do ties back to the meaning or value of home. That includes how we can all relate to the idea that ‘home’ is a place that evokes feelings of community, purpose and meaning. We saw that ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ at its core had such a natural connection to home in its storyline, and, of course, the X-Mansion plays such an integral role in the movie and the lives of its characters. While our homebuyers and sellers don’t possess mutant powers, they still experience many of the same emotions and connections with the concept of home that was so prevalent in the film.”

