Engel & VÃ¶lkers Ranks Top Advisors Worldwide for 2016

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has announced its top real estate advisors worldwide in its annual Top 10 Agents ranking based on 2016 production. Advisors within Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America made a strong showing on the list, comprising over 60 percent.

“We are always excited to see our advisors from North America included on this prestigious list of the best real estate advisors throughout our international network,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America. “With such a strong representation of North American advisors, this year’s rankings clearly show the dynamic growth and performance of our brand and the exceptional talent we continue to attract.”

Top 10 Agents 2016

Highest Transaction Volume

Carol Sollak, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Wellington (U.S.) Sandra Miller, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Santa Monica (U.S.) Jason Binab, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Victoria (Canada) Paul Benson, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City (U.S.) Shirley Gary, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Buckhead Atlanta (U.S.) Monica Lospa, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Gstaad (Switzerland) Matt Johnson, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Wellington (U.S.) MarkÃ©ta von Burg, Engel & VÃ¶lkers ZÃ¼richsee Freienbach (Switzerland) Coleen Brennan, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Newport Beach (U.S.) Valerie Post, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Boston (U.S.)



Highest Commission Revenues

Carol Sollak, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Wellington (U.S.) Paul Benson, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City (U.S.) Monica Lospa, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Gstaad (Switzerland) Matt Johnson, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Wellington (U.S.) Jason Binab, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Victoria (Canada) Sandra Miller, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Santa Monica (U.S.) Giancarlo Cuffia, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami Sunny Isles Beach (U.S.) Michael Richter, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Porto Cervo (Italy) Coleen Brennan, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Newport Beach (U.S.) Nicole van Parys, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Westlake Village (U.S.)



Highest Number of Rental Contracts Closed

Thomas Hopf, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Cape Coral (U.S.) Shabeer Ali, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Doha (Qatar) Tracy Lofgren, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Aspen (U.S.) Julia Hirschmann, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Hamburg HafenCity (Germany) Mona Firouzfar, Engel & VÃ¶lkers BrÃ¼ssel (Belgium) Giancarlo Cuffia, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami Sunny Isles Beach (U.S.) Carme Aixerch, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Market Center Barcelona (Spain) Carla Vidor, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Market Center Barcelona (Spain) Nicolas Dedeurwaerder, Engel & VÃ¶lkers BrÃ¼ssel (Belgium) Fabian Schmitt, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Berlin Mitte (Germany)



Highest Number of Properties Sold

Shirley Gary, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Buckhead Atlanta (U.S.) Jason Binab, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Victoria (Canada) Lindsay Bacigalupo, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Minneapolis (U.S.) Giancarlo Cuffia, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami Sunny Isles Beach (U.S.) Dr. Jens Schulte, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Berlin Projektvertrieb (Germany) Paul Benson, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City (U.S.) Keri Holland, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City (U.S.) Julie Brodie, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Tysons (U.S.) Debbie Doktorczyk, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Montreal (Canada) Andreas Harre, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Norden (Germany)

