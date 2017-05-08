Cartus Receives Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Cartus Corporation received an EMMA award for Corporate Social Responsibility, recognizing achievement within the relocation industry, the company recently announced. The award was given at the recent Forum for Expatriate Management.

“Our commitment to our employees, as well as to our clients through flexible relocation solutions, user-friendly technology, and informed guidance on industry trends and issues, is something we are extremely proud of, and it’s our dedication in these areas that really exemplifies the ‘Have Done, Will Do‘ attitude of our organization,” says Kevin Kelleher, president and CEO of Cartus. “We are truly honored to be recognized by the Forum for Expatriate Management for our achievements in all of these areas.”

Cartus was named a runner-up in two other categories, as well: Thought Leadership, for its Policy & Practices survey, and Vendor Partnership, with client Nike.

