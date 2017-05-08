New Commercial Report Zeroes In on Office Sector

A newly launched report by Yardi Matrix zeroes in on the office sector, giving commercial real estate professionals insight into the market’s demographics, investment opportunities, sustainability and more.

“This report can help everybody with a stake in office properties better understand investment prospects, shared workspaces, generational demands for working environments, new development strategies, and other key market trends,” says Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix. “Subsequent reports will offer similarly rich insight.”

The current report, for the second quarter 2017, asserts that commercial real estate is “one of the strongest investment tools available in today’s market, and the office sector is particularly attractive,” offering “the premier opportunity” for many institutional buyers seeking long-term, stable investments.

View the full report.



