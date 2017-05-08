Ohio Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

An Elyria, Ohio-based real estate brokerage, Ohio Family Realty, has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, now operating as CENTURY 21 DeAnna Realty, the company recently announced. The new brokerage will continue to serve real estate needs in the Greater Cleveland area.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining Century 21 Real Estate, one of the most recognized real estate brands in the world,” says Mike DeAnna, broker/owner. “We knew that the best way to grow our business was to partner with a global brand, but it was important that brand retain the human and personal connection that’s at the core of our company. Partnering with the CENTURY 21 brand has given us just that—we now have access to the tools, technology and brand recognition that we need, while also retaining our family and community feel.”

“CENTURY 21 DeAnna Realty is an excellent example of the success that is possible when you put customer service first,” says Greg Sexton, COO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome Mike DeAnna and his team to the CENTURY 21 System, and we look forward to helping them continue to grow their business.”

