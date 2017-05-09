Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands Presence in Maryland

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added its latest Maryland brokerage, Crofton-based Apex Realty LLC, to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Live Well Group, led by broker Bryan Gleason and co-owners Jeff Caruso and Mark Somerville, will serve Crofton and Anne Arundel and Prince George counties.

“The highly respected and recognized Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate name sets us up for future success,” says Gleason. “This new partnership also gives us access to the brand’s innovative tools and technology to provide our customers with the best service available, which is always our No. 1 priority.”

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Maryland and are confident that everyone at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Live Well Group will be invaluable partners,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Their expertise in real estate and development, paired with their extensive knowledge of the Crofton, Maryland, market gives them a competitive edge in this thriving location.”



