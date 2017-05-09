How Brokerages Are Leveraging Technology

We are living in an increasingly digital world, and searching for a home is no different. Buyers now have easy access to apps that let them search by location and neighborhoods. Online searching maximizes the ability to compare and contrast homes on the market by selected features, and many times this is done before a potential homebuyer connects with a real estate agent.

In its Real Estate in a Digital Age report, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) examines how real estate professionals utilize technology in their everyday business practices. Check out our infographic below for highlights from the report, or read additional statistics from the full report.

