Do You Live in One of America’s Healthiest Cities?

Ever wonder where the healthiest spots in the U.S. are? WalletHub’s latest Healthiest Cities in America analysts compared 150 of the largest cities across 34 key metrics. The dataset ranges from “cost of doctor visit” to “fruit and vegetable consumption” to “fitness clubs per capita.”

The top healthiest cities are San Francisco, Calif.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Seattle, Wash.; Portland, Ore.; Irvine, Calif.; Huntington Beach, Calif.; Honolulu, Hawaii; Washington, D.C.; and Santa Clarita, Calif.

Key stats from the survey:

Richmond, Va., has the most mental health counselors per 100,000 residents, 221.5, which is 14.5 times more in San Antonio, the city with the fewest at 15.3.



Overland Park, Kan., has the lowest share of adults with 14 or more physically unhealthy days reported in the past month, 7.1 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in San Bernardino, Calif., the city with the highest at 19.0 percent.

Jacksonville, Fla., has the lowest cost per doctor visit, $68, which is 2.7 times less expensive than in Milwaukee, the city with the highest at $182.

San Francisco, Calif., has the lowest share of adults eating fruits less than once daily, 32.5 percent, which is 1.7 times lower than in Little Rock, Ark., the city with the highest at 56.0 percent.

Portland, Ore., has the most gluten-free restaurants per 100,000 residents, 12.3, which is 41 times more than in Detroit, the city with the fewest at 0.3.

Durham, N.C., has the most dietitians and nutritionists per 100,000 residents, 46.8, which is 5.3 times more than in Las Vegas, the city with the fewest at 8.8.

El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average monthly cost for a fitness club membership, $12.44, which is 6.2 times less expensive than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the highest at $77.56.

Tallahassee, Fla., has the most walking trails per 1,000 residents, 80.2, which is 53.5 times more than in El Paso, Texas, the city with the fewest at 1.5.

Source: WalletHub

