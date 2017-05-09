How Much? Kitchen Renos Valued at $49 Billion

In many households, the kitchen is the hub of the home—and an upgraded one is one of the most coveted attributes.

A recent survey from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) puts a price on that desirability, revealing homeowners spent a collective $49 billion on kitchen renovations in 2015, with individual costs ranging from $1,024 to $19,000-plus.

Approximately one-fifth of kitchen re-dos were “complete” remodels, according to the survey, with much of the expense going to appliances and cabinets. Many remodelers visited Home Depot, Lowe’s or other big-box stories during the project.

Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA)

