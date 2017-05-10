Consumers Paint Rosier Financial Picture

Consumers are painting a rosy picture of their finances, with more in the April 2017 Survey of Consumer Expectations by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York expecting to be “better off financially” in the coming year, thanks to higher income growth.

On the housing front, the consumers surveyed expect a 3.4 percent change in home prices, but minimal change in credit availability.

The consumers surveyed also expect the median inflation rate to be 2.8 percent in one year and between 2.7 and 2.9 percent in three years. The likelihood of finding a job, based on their perceptions, is down to 56.5 percent, but the likelihood of losing a job is also down, to 13.2 percent.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

