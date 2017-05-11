Cartus Receives Customer Service Award

Cartus Corporation received a 2017 Gold Level Stevie® Award for customer service from the American Business AwardsSM, the company recently announced. The award marks the second gold level recognition for customer service for the company.

“Our entire focus is on flexible, customized solutions, responsive technology, and a keen understanding of the needs of our clients and their transferring employees,” says Kevin Kelleher, president and CEO of Cartus. “Our ‘Have Done, Will Do’ commitment, which we showcase in real stories about those we help, is clearly at work here in this tremendous achievement, of which we are so proud.”

Comments from judges who awarded the company include:

“Superb customer service-oriented organization with excellent results”

“Great, growing metrics…terrific customer testimonials!”

The award will be presented at a ceremony in New York in June.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.