zipLogix Partners With Chicago Association of REALTORSÂ®

zipLogixâ„¢ has signed an agreement with the Chicago Association of REALTORSÂ® to offer its suite of transaction tools as a member benefit to the association’s approximately 14,000 members, the company recently announced. The agreement provides members access to zipFormÂ® Plus, zipTMSâ„¢ and zipVaultÂ®.

The partnership adds to the 45,000 Illinois real estate professionals zipLogix currently serves.

“Our partnerships with variousÂ IllinoisÂ real estate associations marks a tremendous milestone for us in strengthening our relationship withÂ IllinoisÂ and we look forward to continued growth and service in this area,” says Mark Peterson, chairman of the board for zipLogix.

