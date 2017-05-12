X
                        RISMedia's ACE
Thinking Outside the Box on Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Thinking Outside the Box on Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
Mother’s Day is Sunday and a great time to do something special to celebrate mom. However, the usual Mother’s Day tributes might feel like they’re getting a little stale. This year, rather than flowers and brunch, consider something a little different for mom with these fun ideas:

Plan a party. Is your mom a social butterfly? Who says mother’s day has to be an intimate affair? Organize a mother’s day brunch or cocktail party with mom’s friends and their offspring and celebrate together.

Play handyman. Has mom been wanting to repaint her shutters, power wash her patio, or re-organize the attic? Tackle some of her tough tasks—or hire someone to do it for her—and ease a bit of stress on her special day.

Plan a day-cation. Looking to do something exciting for mother’s day? Take a day trip together. Explore a new town an hour or so away, find a museum you’ve never visited, or travel to your nearest big city for an exciting night out.

Get active. Use your time together to do something active. Go for a hike or walk, take a yoga class, or find a dance class if mom likes to boogie. Up the pamper factor by booking a massage afterwards.

