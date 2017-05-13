Building a High-Performance Real Estate Team

Is it time for you to team up? How about time for your team to take off? Join RISMedia for this month’s FREE ACE Webinar, where three real estate team leaders will discuss how to build a high-performance team with a winning combination of coaching, culture, lead systems, and more.

Speakers Michael Boland and Michael O’Rourke are partners in The Sandlin Real Estate Team, RE/MAX Affinity Plus in Marco Island, Fla. Boland, a REALTOR®, is chairperson of Professional Development for the Marco Island Area Association of REALTORS® (MIAAOR) and a six-time recipient of the Gulfshore Life Five Star Real Estate Agent Award. O’Rourke, a broker associate, Certified Expert in Real Estate Negotiations (CERN) and e-PRO®, is 2016 president-elect of the MIAAOR, as well as a repeat member of the RE/MAX Executive Club.

Nate Martinez is broker/co-owner of RE/MAX Professionals in Glendale, Ariz. Martinez, certified ABR®, CRS, GRI, e-PRO® and SFR®, among other designations, and a coach with Workman Success Systems, oversees six offices in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Martinez is also a speaker, having trained hundreds of real estate professionals in the value of education.

Matthew Murphy is CMO of Chime Technologies, which offers real estate professionals CRM, IDX website, lead generation and team management services. Murphy was previously the co-founder and CMO of Lemon.com, a mobile wallet solution acquired by LifeLock, general manager at Bling Nation, CMO at Chegg, and head of Advertising and Media at E-Trade Financial.

Verl Workman, founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, has delivered seminars, webinars, keynotes and more to thousands of real estate professionals across the globe. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to achieve their goals.

