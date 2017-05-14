BAREIS MLS Partners With Clareity

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. (BAREIS MLS®) has partnered with Clareity to offer its suite of products to the organization’s approximately 8,000 members, Clareity recently announced. The partnership provides members access to Clareity’s Single Sign-On (SSO) Dashboard, SafeMLS™ PLUS MLS Security and unlimited SSO connections.

“We are excited to partner with Clareity and offer their suite of products to our members,” says KB Walter, CEO of BAREIS MLS. “Clareity’s SSO Dashboard will provide BAREIS members increased efficiency and convenience in a secure and modern interface.”

Clareity’s SSO service creates convenience and drives adoption of third-party applications, all centered under a single login. Its SafeMLS PLUS risk management-based authentication suite combines analytics and a zero-footprint solution to accurately identify and automatically remediate accounts at higher risk for sharing and unauthorized access.

