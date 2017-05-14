Coldwell Banker Names Nancy Klock Corey Regional VP, Southeast

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate has named Nancy Klock Corey regional vice president of the Southeast region, the company recently announced. Corey, a 38-year veteran of the real estate industry, is responsible for overseeing operations of 20 branch and satellite offices, supporting 1,900 affiliated agents. Corey will continue to lead the company’s Miami Beach office.

“Nancy brings a wealth of knowledge and a solid track record of success,” says Kate Rossi, executive vice president of NRT, LLC, Eastern Region. “She knows every facet of real estate, and we are confident the southeast Florida region will flourish and prosper under her leadership.”

“Nancy Corey’s long history of leadership in South Florida real estate, in addition to her tremendous expertise, makes her uniquely qualified to lead the region,” says Clark Toole, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Florida. “Her market knowledge is unmatched, and her dedication and experience helping agents grow their business will continue be an asset for Coldwell Banker.”

