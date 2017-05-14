Quicken Loans Invests $400,000 to Redevelop Detroit Public Space

Quicken Loans has invested $400,000 to redevelop Detroit’s Woodward Avenue medians from Larned Street to Campus Martius Park into a public space, the Detroit-based company recently announced. The space includes art installations, food trucks, live entertainment, seating, walkways and more, and is situated on public land that will be operated by the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), with annual maintenance funded by the Business Improvement District (BIZ).

“This new space fills the vision for all that a street median can be,” says Deb Dansby, chief administrative officer for Rock Ventures, parent company of Quicken Loans. “It transforms the mundane and rarely utilized into a stunning park that enhances the walkability of our city, while at the same time providing space that will shine a spotlight on local and national artists. “The esplanade will bring the heart of Detroit to life, and we are proud to see this vision become reality to benefit the citizens, workers and visitors to our city.”

The esplanade was first envisioned in the 2013 rollout of “A Placemaking Vision For Downtown Detroit.” Philadelphia-based Groundswell Design Group oversaw the design and development of the project.

View a rendering and location map.



