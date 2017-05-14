Realty ONE Group ONE Summit Breaks Records

Realty ONE Group recently hosted its annual ONE Summit in Las Vegas, breaking records with approximately 2,000 in attendance, the company announced.



“This year’s ONE Summit was an incredible experience,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. “Together as one, we made it all possible. This event allowed us to form meaningful relationships, create lasting memories, and we all had fun doing it. This was such a historical time for Realty ONE Group, and I’m excited for what’s in store next year. The best is yet to come.”

More than 20 speakers, including keynotes from Jewgieniew, Katie Lance, CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, and John Featherston, president and CEO of RISMedia, inspired and led by sharing their insights and personal stories.

New unveilings at the Summit included CUBE8, an idea hall for Realty ONE Group professionals; ONE shop, launching May 15; Proxio and ListHub Global; Moxi Works; and ONE University.

For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.