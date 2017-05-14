Zillow Group Partners With 16 More MLSs

Zillow Group has partnered with 16 more multiple listing services (MLSs), the company recently announced:

MetroList ,Sacramento, Calif.

,Sacramento, Calif. Hopkinsville Association of REALTORS® ,Hopkinsville, Ky.

,Hopkinsville, Ky. Elko County , Elko, Nev.

, Elko, Nev. Sheridan County Board of REALTORS® , Sheridan, Wyo.

, Sheridan, Wyo. Greater Tyler Association of REALTORS® ,Tyler, Texas

,Tyler, Texas Silver City Regional MLS ,Silver City, N.M.

,Silver City, N.M. West Branch Valley Multiple Listing Service ,Williamsport, Pa.

,Williamsport, Pa. NorthCentral Oklahoma Board of REALTORS® , Ponca City, Okla.

, Ponca City, Okla. Selma Board of REALTORS ®, Selma, Ala.

®, Selma, Ala. Tri-County Board of REALTORS®,

Norfolk Board of REALTORS ®, Norfolk, Neb.

®, Norfolk, Neb. Realty Multi-List MLS ,Jessup, Ga.

,Jessup, Ga. East Central Iowa Association of REALTORS® ,Dubuque, Iowa

,Dubuque, Iowa Humboldt Association of REALTORS® ,Humboldt, Calif.

,Humboldt, Calif. Greater Central Louisiana REALTORS® ,Alexandria, La.

,Alexandria, La. Greater Chattanooga MLS,Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Thanks to the continued growth of new MLS partnerships, the depth and quality of listings on Zillow and Trulia has never been better,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group, “We now have relationships with more than 580 MLSs around the country, offering nearly 2 million agents a simple way to market to the millions of home shoppers visiting Zillow Group apps and websites every month.”

