Coldwell Banker Real Estate Showcases Technology Suite in Consumer Ads

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is showcasing its technology suite in a series of advertisements targeting consumers, the company recently announced. The series, titled “Storytelling,” follows the company’s “Somebody to Love” ad spot, which debuted to high ratings, and spotlight its CBx app, Smart Home Staging Kit and ZAP® platform.

“For years, we have focused on building an emotional connection with our audiences,” says David Marine, vice president of Brand Engagement for Coldwell Banker Real Estate. “We know that our customers want to feel good about the real estate company they choose when buying or selling a home. That’s why on the heels of one of our most emotional ads of all time, we are releasing nine ads that go beyond the emotion of home. We are telling consumers how the Coldwell Banker brand can support them in a unique way when it comes to selling their home. For the first time, we are giving away our secrets, pulling back the curtain as to the reasons we are the real estate company with real advantages.”

View the CBx ad spot.

View the Smart Home Staging Kit ad spot.

View the ZAP platform ad spot.

The company has also created five 15-second “Sign Drop” spots that showcase the advantages the company brings to consumers. Both the “Storytelling” and “Sign Drop” spots can be viewed at coldwellbanker.com/realadvantages.

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.

