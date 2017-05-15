Curb Appeal: A Little Goes a Long Way

Low-cost landscaping reaps benefits when it comes to curb appeal and home value.

According to The Appraisal Institute, homeowners spend between $1,766 and $3,227 on landscaping projects—and the expense is well worth it. Updated landscapes can boost home values by up to 12 percent.

“Curb appeal is important to both appraisers and potential buyers, and homeowners don’t have to spend a lot of money to get it,” says Jim Amorin, president of The Appraisal Institute. “In fact, it’s important that upgrades don’t exceed neighborhood norms.”

Inexpensive improvements ideal for adding value include planting perennials, power-washing walkways, raking grass clippings, replacing outdated flower pots and sealing decks, driveways and/or patios.

Source: Appraisal Institute