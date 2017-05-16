Coldwell Banker Real Estate Promotes David Marine to Senior VP of Marketing

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has promoted David Marine to senior vice president of Marketing, the company recently announced. Marine, formerly vice president of Brand Engagement, will be responsible for overseeing the company’s marketing efforts, including advertising, marketing communications, media, product development, promotions and public relations.

“Since joining Coldwell Banker more than a decade ago, David Marine has pushed boundaries in the digital and marketing space to make Coldwell Banker the most influential real estate brand on social media,” says Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “He has been the driving force behind many successful and award-winning campaigns and his strategic leadership has certainly made its mark on the Coldwell Banker network and consumers alike. We look forward to Coldwell Banker’s continued marketing innovation and creativity under David’s leadership.”

Marine led the development of the company’s recent, highly rated TV ad, as well as pioneered its smart home program. He also created exclusive partnerships with Major League Baseball and NBC Open House, and with 20th Century Fox and X-Men.

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.



