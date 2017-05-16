Help Your Clients Say Hello to Homeownership with PNC Home InsightÂ®

It happens every day. An excited client shares a long list of everything their new home must have: a farmhouse sink, an open floor plan, a covered garage and more. They may even have a few listings theyâ€™re hoping you can show them, yet itâ€™s apparent they may not have done the necessary research to know whatâ€™s really in their price range based on their current income and expenses.

The home buying process can be confusing and overwhelming, especially for todayâ€™s first time home buyer. Itâ€™s important to help your clients feel confident and in control when purchasing a home. Thatâ€™s why thereâ€™s PNC Home InsightÂ®. Itâ€™s an innovative online home buying experience that guides your clients through the journey from start to finish, helping them understand their budget, research homes they can afford and stay connected to you â€“ all in one place.

The first part of PNC Home Insight is Home InsightÂ® Planner. Itâ€™s the best place for your clients to start, as it will help them:

Generate home affordability scenarios based on their actual budget information.

Get a clear view of their spending habits and adjust their expenses so they can find a monthly home payment that works.

Search for homes within their budget and save the ones they like as part of their home affordability summary.

See real-time mortgage rates and learn which mortgage products can make homeownership a reality.

By showing your clients Planner, theyâ€™ll be better prepared and educated about the home buying process, and that list of must-haves will be more realistic. So with all that time saved, you can focus your energy on growing your client base and business.

To help your clients say hello to homeownership with ease, visit pnc.com/homeinsight-agent to learn more.