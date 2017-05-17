Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Names Claudio Prattico Managing Director, Latin America and Caribbean

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has named Claudio Prattico managing director, Latin America and Caribbean, the company recently announced. Prattico, a 15-year veteran of the financial services and real estate industries, will be responsible for overseeing the company’s expansion and affiliate support efforts in the two regions, specifically targeting the Bahamas, Barbados, Bogota, Buenos Aires, the Cayman Islands, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and St. Barts.

“We are delighted that Claudio Prattico will direct Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean,” says Peter Turtzo, senior vice president of International Operations at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “He is a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of culture and protocol in his target markets. His experience in the regions will be a tremendous asset as we expand our brokerage network.”

“Claudio is a skilled advisor who will guide franchisees to greater growth as part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “As important, he understands and appreciates the oversight needed to protect the integrity of our brand as we affiliate with top brokerages in Latin America and the Caribbean. We’re proud Claudio will be helping us grow in both regions.”

“I’m proud to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices at such a key juncture in its global expansion,” says Prattico. “The Berkshire Hathaway name is warmly embraced in Latin America and the Caribbean and that creates advantages for our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. I’m eager to show prospective franchisees how the brand will help them grow and prosper.”

Prattico, a resident of Miami, Fla., was formerly managing director of Great Properties International, and, prior to that, a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch and UBS.

