MLSListings Sponsors Xplode Silicon Valley, a Real Estate Marketing and Tech Conference

MLSListings Inc. is sponsoring an upcoming one-day real estate marketing and technology conference, Xplode Silicon Valley, the company recently announced. The conference will gather industry experts and practitioners and introduce the newest real estate technology tools.

“Real estate professionals are facing unprecedented competition and disruption in an ever-changing industry,” says James Harrison, president and CEO of MLSListings. “We’re driving hard to help educate as many real estate professionals as we possibly can in 2017. Our goal is to help our subscribers get the most up-to-date digital marketing skills and information so they can better assist people in selling their homes and buying their dream homes.”

Xplode Silicon Valley will be held June 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. Tickets are on sale now and priced at $29 until June 3. Tickets will be $49 after June 3 and $69 at the door. Learn more about Xplode Silicon Valley.

For more information, please visit www.mlslistings.com.



