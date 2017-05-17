NAR Midyear Attendees: Don’t Miss RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum Today!

RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum: “New Broker Strategies for Engaging Today’s Consumers”

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: The Marriott Wardman Park Hotel Room: Virginia Suite

With the vast array of communication “touch points,” are you effectively engaging on ALL channels? During RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Forum, learn how brokers are connecting with consumers, generating leads and taking marketing efforts to the next level. In this session, leading Power Brokers will share their updated strategies for more effectively reaching and engaging clients and prospects, and the effect on their overall businesses.

Among the topics discussed will be:

Learn how to engage consumers through all of today’s many communication channels

Learn how brokers are taking their marketing efforts to the next level to connect and engage today’s consumers

Find out how updated consumer engagement strategies are impacting the bottom line

Reach today’s consumers where they live: online

Generate meaningful, shareable content

How automation helps build a powerful social media presence

Systematize marketing efforts to save agents time

How to create a consistent, relevant brand message

The Forum will be moderated by:

John Featherston, President & CEO, RISMedia

Todd Hetherington, CEO, NM Management, Inc., CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Panelists include:

Scott MacDonald, Broker/Owner, President, RE/MAX Gateway

Matthew O’Connor, COO, Terrie O’Connor Realtors

Burke Smith, Chief Development & Learning Officer, Realty ONE Group

Verl Workman, Founder & CEO, Workman Success Systems

View more information on this year’s panelists.

Over 8,500 REALTORS® will attend the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, taking place May 15-20 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, to advance the real estate industry and advocate policies that protect commercial and residential property ownership and investment.

View more information on the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo.