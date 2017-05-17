RISMedia and HouseCanary Launch New System to Bring Local Market Housing Data to Millions of Real Estate Professionals

New e-pub will combine RISMedia’s industry news with the data giant’s powerful predictive analytics to bring cost-effective local housing data to millions of real estate professionals in thousands of local markets across the U.S.

RISMedia is excited to announce its collaboration with HouseCanary, Inc. to power local residential real estate datasets through “RISMedia’s Real Estate Market Update & Neighborhood Report,” a new weekly e-newsletter powered by HouseCanary—providing trends, insights, and indices for thousands of local markets including zip codes, blocks and specific properties, today and into the future.

Click here to see a sample newsletter, which will direct subscribers to their local market data landing page. Here is a live landing page for the Villa Rica, GA market.

The information included in the new e-pub is derived from HouseCanary’s data infrastructure, which aggregates 1,000’s of data elements from a broad set of data sources tracking the most specific details about a given property, the broadest macroeconomic factors, and everything in between. The newsletter also will include timely and relevant local, regional and national real estate news and information from RISMedia, with which many subscribers are already familiar and rely on daily to stay abreast of important breaking news and business development insights in the real estate industry.

The new newsletter, which launched Monday, will be delivered weekly to millions of real estate professionals across the country, including brokers, agents and service providers serving the U.S. residential real estate industry.

“Other home valuation methods are based largely on historical comparable sales,” says HouseCanary CEO Jeremy Sicklick. “HouseCanary measures price movements on every residential block in the country, allowing for precise valuations today and three years into the future. Our algorithms combine 40 years of history, 1 billion residential transactions and hundreds of proprietary calculations influencing home values, such as capital markets, jobs, traffic…even views from a property’s backyard.”

San Francisco-based HouseCanary’s predictive data analytics engine processes thousands of data elements spanning 40 years of historical data and one billion residential real estate transactions, indexing and standardizing data to forecast home price valuations and market trends for three million residential blocks, 18,000 zip codes, and 381 U.S. Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). The company’s proprietary datasets are exclusively available at www.housecanary.com, and with today’s launch, via RISMedia’s Real Estate Market Update & Neighborhood Report. The company also recently announced a collaboration to provide their data sets on the Google Cloud Technology Partner program.

Each week the Real Estate Market Update & Neighborhood Report will focus on a different housing data set from HouseCanary’s indices, including home affordability, home price index forecast, home price index historical, home inventory and more, in that subscriber’s local market, providing real estate professionals with invaluable local housing information that they can share with their home buying and selling clients and enhance their value.

“The use and potential impact of predictive analytics in the real estate industry could be transformational,” said John Featherston, CEO and Publisher of RISMedia. “Consumers today are more sophisticated than ever before and have an unparalleled thirst for information, especially as it relates to their homeownership goals and objectives. Sharing the information in RISMedia’s Real Estate Market Update & Neighborhood Report is a powerful way for agents to enhance their value proposition to their clients, as well as augment, and in many cases enhance their other sources of data and information, such as their MLS-driven tools.”

Be on the lookout for RISMedia’s Real Estate Market Update & Neighborhood Report powered by HouseCanary this week, and if you do not receive it as part of the benefits of your existing RISMedia Daily e-News subscription, please contact RISMedia at realestatemagazinefeedback@rismedia.com to be added to this free and invaluable local housing news service.

For more information about HouseCanary, click here.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.