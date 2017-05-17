Tennessee Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

A Johnson City, Tenn.-based real estate brokerage, The Real Estate Company of East Tennessee, has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate, LLC, now operating as CENTURY 21 Heritage, the company recently announced. The new brokerage will continue to serve real estate needs in the Tri-Cities area.

“I’m very excited to make my return to Century 21 Real Estate, the most recognized name in real estate*,” says Mike Garber, broker/owner. “Prospective homebuyers and sellers instantly know the quality of service you supply with a name like CENTURY 21 Heritage. Furthermore, the brand’s suite of tools and technology have been greatly updated since my last time with the franchise and it’s clear they will continue to help us provide the highest-quality service to our clients.”

“CENTURY 21 Heritage is a prime example of the success a company can achieve when they remain laser focused on providing their clients with the best service possible,” says Greg Sexton, COO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome back Mike Garber and his team to the CENTURY 21 System, and we look forward to helping them continue to grow their business.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.



