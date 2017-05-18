Real Estate Continues to Fuel Retirement Savings Growth for Self-Directed Investors

2016 marked the 35th consecutive year of growth in the number of The Entrust Group clients using self-directed retirement savings accounts to invest in real estate. Likewise, the value of their purchases and sales continued to increase.

The Entrust Group, a provider in the self-directed IRA industry, has released its annual Real Estate Investor Market Research Report, highlighting 2016 trends in Real Estate IRA investments. For the first time, the report includes sales data alongside purchases.

“Our clients’ consistent interest in using real estate to save for their retirement demonstrates the ability of self-direction to create a diverse portfolio, manage risk, and invest in assets that typically deliver a good return on investment,” says Irene Vann, real estate manager for The Entrust Group.

The report gives investors, financial and retirement advisors, and real estate professionals an overview of the market and insights into strategies used by many investors. It blends client data from The Entrust Group, whose clients have made real estate their No. 1 investment of choice, with national statistics from the National Association of REALTORS® and Zillow. The report covers trends such as where IRA investors are buying and selling property, the types of property purchased and sold, and the prices paid. This information is put into the context of overall real estate market trends, including buyer and seller profiles, why investors are buying, and how the booming rental market is affecting sales. Finally, the report summarizes the three reasons to invest in real estate with an IRA.

