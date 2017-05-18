San Francisco MLSs Agree to Share Data

Three San Francisco, Calif., Bay Area multiple listing services (MLSs) have agreed to share all real estate listing data with each of their members. Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS MLS), bridgeMLS and the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) entered into the agreement on April 17. Managing the data from all three organizations are mytheo.com, mypropertyoffice.com, RealScout, Cloud CMA, Cloud Streams, Cloud MLX, and a new public portal, reBayArea.com.

“With this enhancement of the existing data share agreements, members will have the same ease of access to neighboring market listing data through their preferred business tools, as they have enjoyed for the last 10 years through their MLS systems,” says K.B. (Karen) Walter, president and CEO of BAREIS MLS. “We look forward to expanding this benefit to additional products as the program develops.”

“This agreement provides real estate professionals with the ability to use mobile apps to access MLS listings from the San Francisco Bay Area’s East Bay, North Bay, and the City of San Francisco,” says DaVina Lara, CEO of bridgeMLS. “The number of listings now available to participants and subscribers from all participating MLSs has increased by the thousands.”

“The markets of BAREIS, bridgeMLS, and SFAR MLS are deeply intertwined,” says Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR. “Our members deserve access to all of the data they need, in all of the apps they use.”

