Webinar: Powering Up Listings With 3D Virtual Walk-Throughs

Today’s savvy buyers and sellers want more than just basic property details. In fact, a recent study showed that after high-quality photos, consumers’ No. 2 expectation was 3D virtual home tours within the home search experience

In this webinar, you will discover:

The real difference between 3D home technology and virtual showings—and how to start facilitating a sale even before the buyer has been there in person

If 3D tech is a gimmick or a seller “gimme;” learn how to position 3D technology as a must-have for sellers who want to connect with eager buyers

Emerging trends luxury agents are using to justify their commission and delight high-end buyers and sellers

What works in a luxury listing presentation—and what falls flat with high-end sellers



Speakers for the webinar include:

Andrew Dorn, National Speaker and Vice President of Events for Move, Inc./realtor.com. Dorn has over a decade of experience as a national speaker, reaching over 50,000 REALTORS® and brokers across the United States and Canada. Dorn is a powerful and dynamic speaker focusing on implementing technology, effective marketing strategies, and relevant tools that benefit real estate professionals in today’s market. He speaks at over 100 real estate conventions, seminars, and events every year.

Lisa Larkin, Managing Partner and Team Leader, The Larkin Ekrut Team at RE/MAX Excalibur. Lisa Larkin Esq. is a lawyer, an associate broker, the managing partner of RE/MAX Excalibur’s Tucson office, and Larkin Ekrut team partner with REALTOR® Associate Sigrid Ekrut. She started in real estate in 1986 as in-house counsel for a local office of an international real estate franchise. Larkin prides herself on taking excellent care of the clients and associates of RE/MAX Excalibur Tucson.

Charles Nitschke, CMO, The Tomlinson Real Estate Group. Nitschke is chief marketing officer for the Tomlinson Group of Companies, with responsibility for marketing programs, brand management, and technology partnerships spanning three unique brands, 17 offices and over 800 agents. Prior to joining the Tomlinson Group, he worked in strategic business development, marketing and management for a number of companies ranging from top tier real estate brokerages, new construction and developer firms, and as an outsourcing consultant for government and academic institutions.

Mark Tepper, Vice President, Matterport. Matterport uses 3D technologies to redefine photography through a system for creating, experiencing, and changing immersive 3D models of real spaces. The Matterport system improves the way people experience and visualize physical spaces, both as they are today and as they could be with modifications. Mark has 20 years’ experience as a business development and sales specialist with various companies in the internet and technology space.

