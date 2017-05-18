Weichert, Realtors Names Mark Ackermann President, Capital Region

Weichert, Realtors has named Mark Ackermann president of its newly formed Capital Region, the company recently announced. Ackermann, a 21-year veteran of the real estate industry, will be responsible for the growth and management of all 24 Weichert sales offices in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. Ackermann was most recently the regional vice president of the company’s Virginia sales offices.

“I am thrilled that Mark will be leading our Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., offices,” says Carlo Siracusa, head of Residential Sales for Weichert, Realtors. “Under Mark’s guidance, the Virginia region has experienced exponential growth and renewed vitality. We are eager to celebrate extended success within the entire Capital Region.”

“I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to now working with our managers and sales associates in the Maryland and D.C. sales offices,” says Ackermann. “Together, we will find innovative ways to evolve their business practices and reap the same rewards we have achieved in our Virginia sales offices. The entire Capital Region will be a premier model for success.”

Ackermann was formerly the manager of the company’s Alexandra/Old Town sales offices.



