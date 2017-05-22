Realogy Diversity Panelists Discuss Company’s Impact on Emerging Growth Markets

Realogy Holdings Corp. began a journey more than 10 years ago to focus on external diversity marketplace efforts by forming partnerships with professional real estate associations whose ongoing missions are to improve the homeownership rates of the Hispanic, Asian-American, African-American, and LGBT communities, respectively.

At a recent global employee Town Hall webcast, a panel of Realogy’s specialists discussed how the company came to be an industry trailblazer in partnering with these professional organizations on their missions, and how these partnerships have helped Realogy to attract diverse employees, agents and consumers to its real estate brands.

The panelists, whose business roles are focused on Realogy’s business initiatives to help develop these emerging growth markets, included:

John Peyton, president & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group (moderator)

Barbara Schmidt, vice president, national field programs, NRT LLC

John Thorpe, regional vice president, franchise sales, Realogy Franchise Group, South Florida Chapter Advisory Committee Member, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)

Carmen Mercado, director, strategic growth markets, Realogy Franchise Group, past president of NAHREP, board member of Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA)

Tim Hur, director, inclusion & philanthropy, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, national treasurer/secretary elect of AREAA

Alexander Chaparro, director, multicultural and growth markets, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, past president of NAHREP

Watch this video: Highlights from Realogy Diversity Panelist discussing the company’s impact on emerging growth markets in residential real estate (6 mins.).

“Realogy continues to be at the forefront of the real estate industry’s support for professional organizations that strive to educate and empower industry professionals who serve the underserved markets with the goal of increasing sustainable homeownership rates within its constituents,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, senior vice president of human resources, Realogy Franchise Group & Corporate. “The consumer demographic is ever-changing and the industry must be prepared to serve this growing customer base.”

