A Streamlined Approach to Real Estate Success

After spending nearly 15 years as a 911 dispatcher for the Las Vegas Metro Police, Erika Bentley needed a change.

Having lived in the area for more than 40 years—working at the Treasure Island Casino for nine years—Bentley’s sphere of influence was nothing short of solid. In April 2016, she obtained her real estate license and joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

“I’ve developed a large network, so the transition was easy,” says Bentley. “I closed eight deals in my first six months, and I’m currently working with another half-dozen buyers and sellers.”

This past March, Bentley booked her first luxury listing, a property she expects to go rather quickly.

One of the keys to her success has been the utilization of NAR’s Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), the largest database of parcel-centric property information that provides agents with one streamlined system obtained from multiple sources.

“Right after I got licensed and joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, one of the firm’s brokers brought it up to me during a class, so I looked at it and showed it to my business partner who helps me with my marketing. We dug through it and knew I had to use it,” says Bentley. “RPR has been a game changer for me. By using it, I can present myself as someone who really knows the area.”

Bentley notes that she uses RPR on every property she deals with, showing clients comps, property details and other listing information. If she’s at a property and hasn’t had a chance to run the numbers, RPR allows her to easily do so from her phone.

“If I’m at a showing and the client doesn’t like the house, but they like the area, I can use RPR to see what else is listed for sale nearby. We can also see if there are any foreclosures or distressed properties in the area, in addition to anything else that’s notable,” says Bentley.

“It’s a visual aid for them, too,” she adds. “They can see that I’m not just spouting off numbers and statistics.

Another key feature is the fact that RPR’s reports are fully customizable. “They can be as detailed or as brief as you want. You can leave sections out that your client might not understand, and for those who are more detail-oriented, you can include graphs and charts within the report. It’s an ideal tool,” concludes Bentley.

