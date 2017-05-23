Real Estate One Family of Companies Ranked No. 8 in Nation

The Real Estate One Family of Companies has been ranked No. 8 in the nation in RISMedia’s 2017 Power Broker Survey, with more than 26,500 transactions and $5.4 billion in sales volume in 2016, the company recently announced.

“We have been fortunate to have a wonderful team of sales associates and dedicated staff who have committed themselves to building an outstanding culture of caring and service,” says Dan Elsea, president of Brokerage Services for the Real Estate One Family of Companies. “We are truly proud of all they have accomplished and proud of the new members who have joined our team in the past year. We work hard every day to bring the best programs and tools to our team to ensure they are able to build successful businesses.”

The Real Estate One Family of Companies recently added Advantage Realty and Schooltz Realty to its portfolio of brokerages, which includes Max Broock REALTORS®, Charles Reinhart Company and Johnstone & Johnstone REALTORS®.

For more information, please visit www.realestateone.com.



