Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Re-Accreditation for Sixth Straight Year

Realogy has earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ re-accreditation for the sixth straight year for maintaining its commitment to the health of its employees, the company recently announced. The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization of CEOs, created the Gold Standard to recognize employers who take exceptional health and wellness measures on behalf of their employees.

Realogy developed a cumulative year-long incentive campaign in 2016 to boost month-over-month employee engagement in wellness activities, webinars and videos, posting more than 100 blog entries to promote them all, as well as offers free preventive care, including vaccinations and annual physicals, to employees enrolled in the company’s benefit plan, and access to the Quit for Life tobacco cessation program and the Weight Talk weight management program; provides covered employees and their dependents free preventive screening services for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer; ensures that health benefit plans provide coverage for individuals who elect to participate in cancer clinical trials, and access to cancer treatment at Commission on Cancer-accredited programs and/or National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers; and sustains a workplace culture that recognizes the needs of employees who are cancer survivors or caregivers of cancer survivors.

“We are proud to be an employer that takes a strong stand on providing access to wellness programs that our employees are using to their fullest advantage,” says Richard A. Smith, Realogy chairman, CEO and president. “It is commendable for the CEO Roundtable on Cancer to ask companies to do more to promote the health and well-being of their employees, and we are committed to being a part of those efforts.”

