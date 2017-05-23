RE/MAX Brands Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) Platform for Over 2,700 Offices

RE/MAX has branded the Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) platform through the RPR Broker Tool Set program for all of its company-owned regions and most of its privately-owned regions, totaling more than 2,700 offices and over 58,000 agents, RPR recently announced. RE/MAX agents will be able to see their company logo when accessing the RPR app and website, as well as when they create an RPR report for their clients.

“RPR is very gratified to have RE/MAX support our broker value proposition,” says Dale Ross, CEO of RPR. “We’ve had strong relationships with many RE/MAX companies since the introduction of our Broker Tool Set in 2011, and this new partnership will foster a significant expansion of the RE/MAX brand across our web and app platforms.”

“RE/MAX agents sell more real estate than any other brand,” says Geoff Lewis, president of RE/MAX. “The RPR national database not only provides our associates with the latest property and market trend information, but now the platform’s Broker Tool Set gives our network the flexibility to brand custom reports generated for their clients. This can only enhance the professional services and marketing efforts that our more than 62,000 agents in the U.S. provide to their clients.”

RPR is working to deliver customized branding to the remaining RE/MAX agents in the near future.

