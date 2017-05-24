Have $300k? Here’s How Much Home You Can Get

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



Looking to become a homeowner? Pre-approved for a $300k mortgage? A recent GoBankingRates.com study broke down exactly how much home you could snag for 300,000 big bones. This is especially helpful if you’re willing to move to find that dream home, or get more for your money. If family or job security has you stuck in a pricey place, the study results may be a little depressing. (Sorry, Hawaiians and Californians. Consider moving to Indiana).

To come up with these results, GoBankingRates hunted down the median property listing price in every state and the District of Columbia. They then divided these listing prices by $300,000 and, voila, the median list price per square foot.

Below are best and worst states for your hard-earned homeowning money:

States That Buy the Most Square Footage for $300,000:

Indiana: 3,478 square feet

3,478 square feet Mississippi: 3,402 square feet

3,402 square feet Arkansas: 3,390 square feet

3,390 square feet Ohio: 3,366 square feet

3,366 square feet West Virginia: 3,360 square feet

3,360 square feet Alabama: 3,256 square feet

3,256 square feet Oklahoma: 3,175 square feet

3,175 square feet Kansas: 3,053 square feet

3,053 square feet Missouri: 3,051 square feet

3,051 square feet Georgia:3,020 square feet

States That Buy the Least Square Footage for $300,000:

District of Columbia: 603 square feet

603 square feet Hawaii: 625 square feet

625 square feet California: 1,066 square feet

1,066 square feet Massachusetts: 1,327 square feet

1,327 square feet Colorado: 1,471 square feet

1,471 square feet Oregon: 1,588 square feet

1,588 square feet Rhode Island: 1,634 square feet

1,634 square feet New York: 1,664 square feet

1,664 square feet Washington: 1,694 square feet

1,694 square feet Montana:1,779 square feet

View the full results from the GoBankingRates.com study.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.