On-site, Accurate Appraisals to Change Game for Real Estate

With new mobile integration, HouseCanary’s ‘Appraiser’ software now allows for robust reports to be completed on-site via tablets and iPhones

HouseCanary, a leading provider of innovative real estate valuation, appraisal products and predictive real estate analytics, announces that it has extended its all-in-one appraisal software from desktop to mobile devices. What does this mean for real estate professionals?

HouseCanary Appraiser software is already helping residential appraisers nationwide complete appraisals faster than ever before, leveraging HouseCanary’s proprietary algorithms drawing on more than 1 billion U.S. historical home transactions and hundreds of current demand inputs collected at the block level, and providing that data directly to appraisers for their analysis. The only tool that allows appraisers to complete reports start-to-finish without costly plugins, Appraiser is widely recognized for simplifying a complex process by eliminating tedious data entry, automatically generating comparables with the smallest gross adjustments, and other easy-to-use features.

Now that those benefits are available on tablets and iPhones, appraisers can complete reports while on site at the subject property.

“We’ve seen appraisers finish appraisals in under two hours using this single software—a complete game-changer,” says Steve O’Brien, HouseCanary’s director of Real Estate Analytics and an assessor and chief appraiser for over 35 years. “Adding integration with mobile phones makes this technology even more groundbreaking, making it the most robust appraisal solution available on mobile. Imagine producing UAD compliant appraisal reports in half the time, wherever you need to work.”

As a cloud-based solution, HouseCanary Appraiser comes equipped with real-time data sync, providing the fluidity to switch from computer to tablet or iPhone without missing a beat. Built as a native app specifically for mobile devices, Appraiser can be accessed anywhere without clunky mobile web browsers.

“By drawing on its unique core competence in data, HouseCanary has been able to make some truly unique and powerful enhancements to appraisal technology,” says Michael Dresden, president of Dart Appraisal, a leading nationwide, independent appraisal management company. “They’re not merely a software company; they’re a supplier of property analytics to mortgage lenders and saw the opportunity to supply the same data to appraisers to make them more accurate.”

Data and predictive analytics in real estate are changing the way real estate professionals do business—HouseCanary has developed the deepest dataset in the industry to provide insights not previously possible. From three-year projections of a home’s value to the “why behind the value”—including market demand, months-of-supply, macroeconomic data and rental values—HouseCanary has built an incredibly valuable resource for real estate agents and brokers alike.

To support this effort, RISMedia recently announced a collaboration with HouseCanary. to power local residential real estate datasets through “RISMedia’s Real Estate Market Update & Neighborhood Report,” a new free, weekly e-newsletter powered by HouseCanary providing trends, insights, and indices for thousands of local markets including zip codes, blocks and specific properties, today and into the future. Learn more and sign up.

For more information about HouseCanary, please visit www.housecanary.com.



