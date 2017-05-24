Survey: Paint Color Choices Fall in Gray Area

Many homeowners have an appetite for lively paint colors, even though neutrals are the most common, according to a new Harris Poll by Sherwin-Williams.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed, in fact, say rooms should be painted in “more vibrant” shades, such as blue, green and red. Sixty-two percent of survey respondents across ages, genders and regions preferred blue—some because it promotes “calmness.” Blue is most prevalent in homes in the South.

Thirty-one percent, in addition, preferred red. Black was another popular choice.

There are generational divides when it comes to paint color association, however. According to the survey, baby boomers are more likely than millennials to equate green with calmness, and millennials are more likely than other generations to equate color with “energy.”

Relatedly, 42 percent of respondents equated yellow with “happiness,” but men are more than twice as likely as women to equate yellow with “weakness.”

More than half of homeowners are planning a paint job at home in the next year, with the bedroom and bathrooms topping the to-do list, according to the survey.

Source: Sherwin-Williams

