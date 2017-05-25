Get Smart About Prospecting for Big Profit

Want to boost your bottom line and see the results in just 90 days? If you’re unhappy with the number of pending transactions or the lack of listings in your pipeline, you might need better prospecting habits.

Most agents get caught in the cycle of working with buyers, getting the transaction to closing and then having to start the process over to keep the commissions rolling in. To avoid the peaks and valleys of the sales cycle, it takes smart prospecting strategies and a commitment to daily discipline to avoid those dry spells.

Successful agents understand the power of regularly scheduled daily activities that result in more sales more often. When planned, prospecting becomes a success habit that without question is part of a daily routine. Before you protest that you’re “too busy,” stick with me to discover the simple steps that make prospecting easy (and fun), delivering impressive results. Here are three of the most efficient prospecting initiatives; remember, you need to get the most from the energy you devote to prospecting:

Think daily. Well-coached agents understand that a disciplined prospecting process is part of the daily routine. Start planning a productive week by blocking out on the calendar the specific dates and times you’ll devote to prospecting. If you don’t schedule it, you won’t do it. Should you have a face-to-face appointment with a buyer or seller, you can always schedule around that time to avoid losing a sale.

Target your prospecting to specific groups on specific dates. When you’re planning your productive week in advance, schedule the daily time slots strictly for prospecting to specific groups of prospects. When you organize how you prospect and to whom, not only is it more efficient and effective, but it will help you stay consistent and measure results. For example, schedule your B leads (those 30-90 days from a buying or selling decision) by setting aside a specific day during the first and third week of every month to call them. Schedule your C leads (those more than 120 days from making a decision) for the second week of every month. Plan to contact your Top 50* Referral Elite Network once a month and immediately schedule the next month’s follow-up call. Plan a monthly touch with this group so you don’t slip up and miss the opportunities within this resource-rich group.

Plan your events in advance for the year. The months will slip away fast, so take the time now to schedule the dates for each of your quarterly events. When you block the dates well in advance, you’re then able to plan backwards and schedule all the activities leading up to the event for a stress-free outcome. Block your Thanksgiving Pie promotion giveaway, your summer client appreciation parties and your wine and cheese events. Scheduling these important live events will keep you top of mind all year long.

Prospecting is so much more than cold-calling, emailing or automated messaging. Set yourself up to prospect for real profits with a schedule that works for you.

