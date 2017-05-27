Keeping Pace With the Ever-Evolving Needs of the Real Estate Industry

A 35-year veteran of the real estate business, Julie Altenbach—a REALTOR® with Harry Norman, REALTORS® in East Cobb, Ga.—and her buyer and seller clients understand the importance home warranties play in the real estate process.

Having established a relationship with American Home Shield® (AHS®) 20 years ago, Altenbach has witnessed the benefits associated with its home warranty products for buyers and sellers alike.

“All homes can have issues from time to time, even newer homes,” says Altenbach, “and American Home Shield covers so many items that frequently need repair in the typical home. AHS home warranties are especially useful for a property that has all systems working well at the time of purchase, but are at an age approaching the end of operational expectancy.”

Altenbach recently went on a listing appointment that was already covered by an AHS home warranty, and during her presentation, a question related to if the coverage should be extended when the home was placed on the market arose. “The seller had been reluctant to extend the warranty as a money-saving measure for expense of sale,” says Altenbach. “However, as the seller and I were walking through the home, we discovered the hot water heater was beginning to leak, potentially causing major damage to a high-end finished terrace level. Calling AHS for service was all the proof the client needed to extend the warranty, and she agreed on the spot.”

In other cases, buyers and sellers have been reluctant to take advantage of everything AHS home warranties have to offer until they learn how all homes—old or new—have components that may need repair, and how an AHS home warranty can assist homeowners like the one above.

“American Home Shield has made many dramatic improvements over the years; It’s not the typical warranty homeowners may have experienced in the past,” says Altenbach. “I have personally covered my home for over 10 years with an American Home Shield home warranty.”

One of Altenbach’s favorite things about AHS is the attention she and her clients receive from Rhonda Poitevent, their local account executive.

“Phenomenal is the best word to describe her,” says Altenbach. “Rhonda has rescued many of my clients’ situations. I’ve actually given examples of her excellent service to other agents in my office during our weekly sales meetings.”

Many at Harry Norman, REALTORS® share Altenbach’s feelings for AHS, and the warranty plan is the go-to choice for most clients.

“Most agents in my company feel that American Home Shield is the most comprehensive and best service-oriented warranty company available in the marketplace today,” concludes Altenbach. “Not only does AHS prevail over other warranty companies that come and go, but it’s at the forefront of change and is constantly looking to service the ever-evolving needs of the real estate industry.”

