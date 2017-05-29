Improving the Real Estate Experience for Agents and Brokers

For agents and brokers trying to deliver smooth transactions for clients, having a mortgage partner that gets it is crucially important. Not all buyers and sellers are made alike; with varying degrees of tech-savviness, having a trusted mortgage partner that can comply with any client’s needs takes the cake for a company like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Discover Real Estate. And it’s this commitment to service that has cemented a nearly 12-year relationship between the brokerage and its lender of choice: Quicken Loans.

According to Dennis Levandowski, a broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Discover Real Estate, working with Quicken Loans has been a smooth process.

“You can get in contact with somebody pretty quickly over there. We have a dashboard where we can get updates and communicate back and forth, and the response and service is above and beyond the competition,” he says.

Levandowski’s company utilizes Quicken Loans for every mortgage product available to clients, in addition to loans submitted through Rocket Mortgage, the company’s paper-free, customizable mortgage solution that helps customers receive the latest news and mortgage rate information in just a few minutes. The company’s in-house bank attorney is also on hand to keep the process flowing, communicating and coordinating with the buyer’s or seller’s attorney to make sure transactions stay on track.

“I think Quicken Loans is on the cutting edge, and they seem to be leading the way,” says Levandowski. “Their Agent Insight dashboard allows users to go right to the site to check the latest updates, whereas with local lenders, one would have to talk to a person. I don’t think there’s any type of program like this where you can go if it’s late at night and you want to get an update.”

Having the high-level functionality of Quicken Loans on hand helps Levandowski’s clients by providing them with the information they seek around the clock, which goes a long way toward helping Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Discover Real Estate better serve buyers and sellers who are hungrily seeking answers to their real estate questions. As for agents, Quicken Loans sends a dedicated Market Manager out to individual offices to answer any additional questions that may arise.

“Our dedicated Market Manager, Munt Alhussain, regularly visits our office to see how things are going. We have a good working relationship with him, and it helps to see a face behind the whole thing. Over the years, there’s been a great culture and great interaction between Quicken Loans and ourselves,” says Levandowski, whose 60+ agents have closed a significant amount of business with the mortgage provider.

With an attentiveness to agents’ needs and progressive technology that helps customers apply for a loan with a few clicks of a button, Quicken Loans is streamlining the way Levandowski’s agents complete transactions while concurrently providing buyers and sellers with the flexibility to transact in whatever way they choose, conventionally or digitally.

And that’s a level of service that can’t be replicated.

