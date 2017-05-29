zipLogix Provides Five Real Estate Organizations Single Sign-On Technology

zipLogix™ has partnered with five real estate organizations, Cape Cod and Island MLS, Metro MLS, Lufkin Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® Association of Citrus County and the Albemarle Area Association of REALTORS®, to provide their members single sign-on technology, eliminating the need for multiple passwords, the company recently announced.

“When it comes to technology today, convenience is king, and our team delivers this to real estate professionals across the nation with our single sign-on service,” says Mark Peterson, chairman of the board at zipLogix. “Every organization that offers our convenience-focused products truly sets themselves apart and helps their members focus on their business, not memorizing multiple passwords to complete a transaction.”

