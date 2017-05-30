Engel & VÃ¶lkers Strengthens Atlanta Presence With New Addition

Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America has strengthened its presence in Atlanta, Ga., with the addition of Christa Huffstickler, who will open Engel & VÃ¶lkers Atlanta, the company’s fifth brokerage in the Greater Atlanta area, the company recently announced. Huffstickler is a 15-plus-year veteran of the real estate industry, having been involved in the development of many Atlanta-based projects, including 1065 Midtown above the Loews Hotel and 1010 Midtown, The Atlantic and Emerson Buckhead.

“Atlanta is a top relocation destination largely due to a rare combination of affordability and high standards of living, along with a booming job market, especially in the tech sector,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO, Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America. “We always look for the best of the best, and from the first time we met Christa, we knew she’d be a strong addition to the Engel & VÃ¶lkers network. Christa touts unparalleled experience in developer services in the Atlanta real estate market and is the perfect partner to continue to enhance our specialized service offerings in this growing international destination.”

“With Engel & VÃ¶lkers, I found a next generation platform for my business that I couldn’t find anywhere else,” says Huffstickler. “Utilizing the Engel & VÃ¶lkers network to provide regional, national and international developer services affords our clients a comprehensive sales and marketing solution for their projects across the United States and beyond. The excitement, growth trajectory and global support of this brand is going to have great impact on our team and our clients.”



For more information, please visit developerservices.com/home/ or www.evusa.com.

