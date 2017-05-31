Real Living Real Estate Leads Industry With Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating

Real Living Real Estate has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating in the real estate industry from independent ratings service Quality Service Certification, Inc. (QSC), with a 97 percent rating, the company recently announced. The rating marks the second straight year the company has scored 97 percent. Ninety-two percent of homebuyers and 89 percent of home sellers reported being “very satisfied” with the service provided by the company.

“The high ratings are a real win for our brand, especially when coupled with Real Living Real Estate recently being named Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year and Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study,” says Robert McAdams Jr., president of Real Living, an HSF Affiliates LLC brand. “We are most trusted because of the industry-leading service we consistently provide to buyers and sellers.”

“As the latest numbers show, Real Living network agents continue to deliver quality service year after year,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of HSF Affiliates. “This 97 percent overall satisfaction rating further proves the network’s dedication to only the very best in customer care.”

The company’s innovative Real Living 360 Service® program asks customers to candidly rate the performance of their sales agent. QSC administers and validates these customer service satisfaction results following closed transactions for participating agents.

For more information, please visit www.RealLiving.com.



