RE/MAX Expands Global Presence in Q1 2017

RE/MAX, LLC expanded into Barbados, Latvia and Trinidad and Tobago during the first quarter of 2017, growing its global presence to more than 100 countries and territories, the company recently announced.

“The RE/MAX global footprint continues to expand,” says Larry Oberly, vice president of Global Development for RE/MAX, LLC. “Our agent-centric business model has been successful around the world. We’re able to attract and support productive agents who embrace high standards, collaboration and professional development, which all help them provide outstanding service to their clients.”

