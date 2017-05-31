X
zipLogix Provides Seven Real Estate Organizations With Tool Suite

zipLogix™, has partnered with seven real estate organizations to provide their members access to its transaction management tool suite, including zipForm® Plus, zipTMS™ and zipVault®, the company recently announced:

  • ColumbiaBoard of REALTORS®
  • BismarckMandan Board of REALTORS®
  • Midlands MLS ofNebraska
  • Guernsey-Muskingum Valley Association of REALTORS®
  • Emmet Association of REALTORS®
  • Beckley Board of REALTORS®
  • Weston Buckhannon Boardof REALTORS®

“We make it our mission to strengthen the resolve of our entire team and exceed our users’ expectations,” says Mark Peterson, chairman of the board at zipLogix. “Real estate practitioners are realizing the benefits associated with a comprehensive transaction management platform. What we have in store will be sure to please.”

For more information, please visit www.ziplogix.com.

